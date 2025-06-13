403
Brazilian Real Gains As Dollar Weakens, Technicals Signal Continued Pressure
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian real advanced against the US dollar on June 12, 2025, closing at 5.536, down 0.75% from the previous day, according to European Central Bank data.
This movement followed a week of steady appreciation, with the real trading near its strongest levels since October 2024. The latest 24 hours saw the currency pair stabilize after a sharp move lower, reflecting both global and domestic factors.
Dollar weakness dominated the global currency landscape after the US producer price index for May came in below expectations. The US Dollar Index fell to its lowest level since July 2023, as traders increased bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts before year-end.
The dollar's drop accelerated after President Trump signaled new unilateral tariffs, raising concerns about US trade policy and economic growth. These developments prompted investors to seek higher yields elsewhere, benefiting emerging market currencies like the real.
Brazil's fundamentals supported the real's advance. The central bank's benchmark Selic rate stands at 14.75%, the highest since 2006, and analysts expect only a minor cut at the next policy meeting.
This high rate continues to attract carry trade inflows. Brazil's trade surplus rose 13.8% in March to $8.2 billion, driven by strong agricultural and manufactured exports.
The economy grew 1.6% in the first quarter of 2025, led by a 12.2% surge in agriculture, according to official GDP data. Inflation remains above target, but the central bank's data-driven approach signals no imminent easing.
Technical analysis of the USD/BRL charts confirms the real's momentum. The daily chart shows a persistent downtrend since March, with the price below all major moving averages. The 200-day moving average slopes downward, reinforcing the bearish outlook.
Bollinger Bands have narrowed, indicating reduced volatility but continued downside pressure. The MACD remains below zero, with no bullish crossover in sight, while the RSI sits near 36, suggesting the pair is not yet oversold but remains under pressure.
On the 4-hour chart, the price consolidates near support at 5.53, with the MACD flat and the RSI steady in the mid-30s, pointing to a pause rather than a reversal.
Volumes have not shown a significant spike, signaling that the latest move reflects steady selling rather than panic. No major ETF inflows or outflows have been reported in the past 24 hours.
Market participants remain focused on the Federal Reserve's next steps and Brazil's fiscal outlook. In summary, the real's gains reflect a combination of global dollar weakness, robust domestic fundamentals, and persistent technical pressure on the USD/BRL pair.
The market's attention now turns to upcoming US inflation data and the Brazilian central bank's policy meeting, which will set the tone for the next move.
