403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold Surges To One-Month High As Geopolitical Tensions And Economic Uncertainty Drive Demand
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices climbed sharply over the past 24 hours, reaching a one-month high as investors responded to escalating Middle East tensions and persistent global economic uncertainty.
Official data from Trading Economics shows spot gold trading at $3,426.06 per troy ounce on June 13, 2025, up 1.18% from the previous day. This move marks a 7.54% gain over the past month and a 46.9% increase year-on-year, underscoring the metal's role as a preferred safe haven.
The catalyst for the latest surge came after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, intensifying fears of a broader conflict in the region. Reuters reports that the attack prompted Israel to declare a state of emergency and brace for possible retaliation.
This led investors to seek the security of gold. The U.S. military also prepared for potential regional fallout, increasing the sense of uncertainty.
Economic fundamentals reinforced the rally. U.S. labor market data released yesterday showed new unemployment claims at an eight-month high, while producer price inflation slowed in May.
These signals, combined with a softer dollar, increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates sooner than previously anticipated. Market participants now expect a 55-basis-point rate cut by year-end, with the first move likely in September.
The dollar's weakness, reflected in a 0.72% drop in the dollar index, further boosted gold's appeal by lowering the opportunity cost for non-dollar investors. India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX ) mirrored the global trend.
The August contract breached the Rs 1 lakh mark for the first time, reaching an all-time high of Rs 100,403 per 10 grams before settling slightly lower. This surge highlights robust demand in Asian markets, where physical buying remains strong.
ETF flows also tell a compelling story. According to the World Gold Council, global gold ETFs saw $1.4 billion in inflows in June, narrowing year-to-date losses.
Asian funds attracted record inflows, while Western investors remained more cautious. Total ETF holdings now stand at 3,105 tonnes, down 3.9% for the year but recovering from earlier lows.
Technical analysis of the attached 4-hour and 1-day charts confirms the strength of the move. Gold broke decisively above resistance at $3,420, supported by rising volume and strong momentum.
The 4-hour chart shows a clear bullish breakout, with the MACD indicator confirming upward momentum and the RSI approaching 70, a level that suggests robust but not yet exhausted buying interest.
The daily chart reveals a sustained uptrend, with prices well above key moving averages and the MACD and RSI both in bullish territory. Bollinger Bands indicate expanding volatility, consistent with a breakout move.
Support now sits at $3,390, with resistance at $3,428 and $3,485. The technical setup suggests further upside is possible if geopolitical risks persist and economic data continues to support a dovish Fed outlook.
However, the overbought RSI and recent sharp gains could prompt short-term profit-taking. In summary, gold's rally reflects a confluence of geopolitical risk, economic uncertainty, and technical momentum.
Investors continue to favor gold as a hedge against volatility, with both fundamentals and technicals pointing to sustained demand as long as global tensions remain unresolved.
Official data from Trading Economics shows spot gold trading at $3,426.06 per troy ounce on June 13, 2025, up 1.18% from the previous day. This move marks a 7.54% gain over the past month and a 46.9% increase year-on-year, underscoring the metal's role as a preferred safe haven.
The catalyst for the latest surge came after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, intensifying fears of a broader conflict in the region. Reuters reports that the attack prompted Israel to declare a state of emergency and brace for possible retaliation.
This led investors to seek the security of gold. The U.S. military also prepared for potential regional fallout, increasing the sense of uncertainty.
Economic fundamentals reinforced the rally. U.S. labor market data released yesterday showed new unemployment claims at an eight-month high, while producer price inflation slowed in May.
These signals, combined with a softer dollar, increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates sooner than previously anticipated. Market participants now expect a 55-basis-point rate cut by year-end, with the first move likely in September.
The dollar's weakness, reflected in a 0.72% drop in the dollar index, further boosted gold's appeal by lowering the opportunity cost for non-dollar investors. India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX ) mirrored the global trend.
The August contract breached the Rs 1 lakh mark for the first time, reaching an all-time high of Rs 100,403 per 10 grams before settling slightly lower. This surge highlights robust demand in Asian markets, where physical buying remains strong.
ETF flows also tell a compelling story. According to the World Gold Council, global gold ETFs saw $1.4 billion in inflows in June, narrowing year-to-date losses.
Asian funds attracted record inflows, while Western investors remained more cautious. Total ETF holdings now stand at 3,105 tonnes, down 3.9% for the year but recovering from earlier lows.
Technical analysis of the attached 4-hour and 1-day charts confirms the strength of the move. Gold broke decisively above resistance at $3,420, supported by rising volume and strong momentum.
The 4-hour chart shows a clear bullish breakout, with the MACD indicator confirming upward momentum and the RSI approaching 70, a level that suggests robust but not yet exhausted buying interest.
The daily chart reveals a sustained uptrend, with prices well above key moving averages and the MACD and RSI both in bullish territory. Bollinger Bands indicate expanding volatility, consistent with a breakout move.
Support now sits at $3,390, with resistance at $3,428 and $3,485. The technical setup suggests further upside is possible if geopolitical risks persist and economic data continues to support a dovish Fed outlook.
However, the overbought RSI and recent sharp gains could prompt short-term profit-taking. In summary, gold's rally reflects a confluence of geopolitical risk, economic uncertainty, and technical momentum.
Investors continue to favor gold as a hedge against volatility, with both fundamentals and technicals pointing to sustained demand as long as global tensions remain unresolved.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment