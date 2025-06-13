Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapur Relationship Timeline: Wedding Bells To Divorce Court Check Out Their Relationship
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur, passed away at 53. Let's look back at their love story, from the initial spark to the eventual divorce
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur
Karisma and Sanjay first met at a party, became friends, and soon after, Sanjay proposed, and Karisma said yes.
They had a grand wedding in 2003. However, their relationship soon soured, with Karisma making serious allegations against Sanjay.
Karisma accused Sanjay of physical abuse and even filed a case against him and his family.
Karisma also accused Sanjay of attempting to auction her to his friends. Sanjay claimed she married him only for money.
Karisma left with their children, Samaira and Kiaan. She filed for divorce in 2014, finalized in 2016.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment