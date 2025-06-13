Nagaland State Lottery Results (13-06-2025): Winning Numbers For 1 PM, 6 PM, And 8 PM Draws

The Nagaland State Lottery continues to attract thousands of hopeful participants daily, with three draws conducted at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The winning numbers for today's draws - Dear Meghna Morning, Dear Dasher Evening, and Dear Seagull Night - will be published in real-time on Asianet News English, offering quick and easy access to the results.

These draws are part of a legally sanctioned lottery system approved across 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Draw updates & result timings:



Dear Morning Draw – 1:00 PM

Dear Evening Draw – 6:00 PM Dear Night Draw – 8:00 PM

Results can be checked on the official lottery websites:



nagalandlotteries

lotterysambad nagalandlotterysambad

Prize structure



1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120 Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

How to check the results:



Visit any of the official websites listed above.

Navigate to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section.

Select the correct draw title and date (e.g., "Dear Meghna" for Friday morning). Click on "Today Result View" and match your ticket number with the listed winners.

How to claim your winnings:

Winners should:



Download the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website.

Submit the completed form, a valid government-issued ID, and a copy of the winning ticket. For winnings above Rs 10,000, claims must be submitted to the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata as per official guidelines.

Weekly lottery schedule:

Each day of the week features different draws with unique titles:



Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch

Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose

Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican

Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper

Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull

Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan