Nagaland State Lottery Results (13-06-2025): Winning Numbers For 1 PM, 6 PM, And 8 PM Draws
The Nagaland State Lottery continues to attract thousands of hopeful participants daily, with three draws conducted at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The winning numbers for today's draws - Dear Meghna Morning, Dear Dasher Evening, and Dear Seagull Night - will be published in real-time on Asianet News English, offering quick and easy access to the results.
These draws are part of a legally sanctioned lottery system approved across 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Draw updates & result timings:
- Dear Morning Draw – 1:00 PM Dear Evening Draw – 6:00 PM Dear Night Draw – 8:00 PM
Results can be checked on the official lottery websites:
- nagalandlotteries lotterysambad nagalandlotterysambad
Prize structure
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs 450 4th Prize: Rs 250 5th Prize: Rs 120 Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
How to check the results:
- Visit any of the official websites listed above. Navigate to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section. Select the correct draw title and date (e.g., "Dear Meghna" for Friday morning). Click on "Today Result View" and match your ticket number with the listed winners.
How to claim your winnings:
Winners should:
- Download the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website. Submit the completed form, a valid government-issued ID, and a copy of the winning ticket. For winnings above Rs 10,000, claims must be submitted to the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata as per official guidelines.
Weekly lottery schedule:
Each day of the week features different draws with unique titles:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment