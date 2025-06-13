Iran's Army Chief, IRGC Boss To Nuke Scientists - Who All Have Been ELIMINATED In Israeli Strikes

Israel launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran, targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites. The Iranian state-run news agency acknowledged the explosions. Air-raid sirens preventatively rang out in Israel. The strikes, part of a military operation called Operation Rising Lion, were confirmed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said they were targeted at Iran's nuclear weapons infrastructure.

“Iran has taken steps never seen before – steps to weaponise enriched uranium. This is a clear and present danger to Israel's very survival,” Netanyahu said.

Targets included suspected nuclear research facilities, long-range missile stockpiles and the Revolutionary Guards headquarters.

From Iran's Army Chief to Nuke scientists: Who all have been ELIMINATED

Top Iranian officials were killed in Israeli military strikes targeting Iran's nuclear and military leadership. Iranian state media confirmed the deaths of IRGC Commander Hossein Salami, Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, and nuclear scientists Mohammad Ali Shamkhani, Supreme Leader Khamenei's top advisor and Iran's lead nuclear negotiator, also reportedly died from injuries sustained in Israeli airstrike on his Tehran home.

Shamkhani wasn't just a negotiator, he was one of Iran's most powerful security figures with decades of influence across the Revolutionary Guard and intelligence apparatus.

🚨🇮🇷 BREAKING: IRAN'S TOP NUCLEAR NEGOTIATOR SUCCUMBS TO INJURIES
Ali Shamkhani, Supreme Leader Khamenei's top advisor and Iran's lead nuclear negotiator, has died from injuries sustained in last night's Israeli airstrike on his Tehran home wasn't just a negotiator,...

At least six nuclear scientists were killed in Israel's attacks on Iran, local media reported.

"Abdolhamid Minouchehr, Ahmadreza Zolfaghari, Amirhossein Feqhi, Motalleblizadeh, Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, and Fereydoun Abbasi were the nuclear scientists martyred" in Israel's attack, Tasnim news agency said.

Senior Revolutionary Guards commander Gholam Ali Rashid and top nuclear scientists were also reportedly killed in Israel's attack on Iran on Friday, Iranian media reported.

"The martyrdom of... Major General Gholam Ali Rashid is confirmed," state television said, while Tasnim news agency reported nuclear scientists Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoun Abbasi "were targeted and martyred".

Iran's armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri was killed Friday in during Israeli attacks that hit multiple cities including the capital, state television reported.

"Major General Mohammad Bagheri chief of staff of the armed forces was martyred," the broadcaster said.

🚨SHOCKER: Multiple 🇮🇷Iranian media report possible deaths of IRGC chief Gen. Hossein Salami, Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid, Dr. Tehranchi, and Dr. Fereydoon Abbasi in 🇮🇱Israeli strikes.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) also confirmed that the Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Commander of the IRGC and the Commander of Iran's Emergency Command were all eliminated in the Israeli strikes across Iran by more than 200 fighter jets.

“We can now confirm that the Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Commander of the IRGC and the Commander of Iran's Emergency Command were all eliminated in the Israeli strikes across Iran by more than 200 fighter jets,” IDF wrote on X.

"These are three ruthless mass murderers with international blood on their hands. The world is a better place without them, it added.

We can now confirm that the Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Commander of the IRGC and the Commander of Iran's Emergency Command were all eliminated in the Israeli strikes across Iran by more than 200 fighter jets. These are three ruthless mass murderers with...

Israel stated the strikes were preemptive, aimed at neutralising existential threats. The attack marks a major blow to Iran and escalates tensions in the Middle East as Tehran threatens revenge assassinations.

