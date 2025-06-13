Karisma Kapoor Movies: Check Top 10 Hit Movies Of The Actress

Karisma Kapoor ruled Bollywood in the 90s, starring in several superhits. Her pairing with Govinda was a major success, and she also worked with stars like Akshay, Salman, and Aamir

Karisma Kapoor entered Bollywood in the 90s, carrying forward the Kapoor family legacy. She excels in both acting and dancing.

Karisma, who debuted with Prem Qaidi in 1991, had a whopping 10 films release in 1994. She was paired with all the top actors of that time.Released in 1994, Prem Shakti starred Karisma Kapoor, Govinda, and Kader Khan. The film was average. Raja Babu, also released the same year, was a blockbuster action-comedy. This cemented the Govinda-Karisma pairing, leading to many superhits.In 1994, Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's Dulhara, directed by Vimal Kumar, had an average run. Khuddar, directed by Iqbal Durrani, was a hit. The song "Tumsa Koi Pyara Koi Masoom" was a huge success.David Dhawan's Andaz starred Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor, and Kader Khan. A remake of the 1992 Tamil film Sundara Kandam, it was well-received. Andaz Apna Apna, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, starred Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal. Initially a flop, it became a cult classic.Yeh Dillagi starred Akshay Kumar, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan, with Karisma in a cameo. Aatish, directed by Sanjay Gupta, starred Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, and Atul Agnihotri. It performed below average.Suhaag (1994), directed by Kuku Kohli, starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, and Nagma. It was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Karisma also appeared in Gopi Kishan, starring Sunil Shetty in a double role, a remake of the Tamil hit Police 100.Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur, passed away from a heart attack at 53 on June 13, 2025. They married in 2003 and have two children, Samaira and Kiaan. They divorced in 2014.