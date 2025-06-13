Relationship Guide: Ghosting Vs. Closure Why People Disappear And How To Cope

What is Ghosting?

Ghosting is when a person abruptly disappears from communication with another person without giving any explanation. This usually happens between romantic partners, but also between friends and in the workplace. Communication through online media has made ghosting even more common as it is relatively easy to drop people without necessarily incurring the immediate backlash.

Why Do People Ghost?

There are some psychological reasons why people ghost:

Avoidance of Conflict – People are not comfortable confronting someone and would rather vanish than have some uncomfortable conversation.

Emotional Distress – People with lower emotional intelligence might not be able to articulate their feelings, so ghosting becomes their fallback.

Harmful to Others – Ironically, some believe that ghosting is a gentler exit from a relationship than out-and-out rejection.

Less Social Responsibility – With less responsibility in online relationships, ghosting is a convenient exit.

The Psychological Effect of Ghosting

Ghosting can be confusing, cause one to question oneself, and emotionally shatter. It leaves the victim confused about their own worth and grappling with hanging issues.

Closure: The Healthier Alternative

Closure is open communication and comprehension in ending the relationship. This allows the two of you to process your feelings and get on with your lives without misunderstanding. Wrap-up is not easy, but it generates emotional resilience and enhancement.

The way to Deal with Ghosting

If you have been ghosted, the following are how you can heal:

Accept Your Feelings – Let yourself get hurt but not take rejection personally.

Seek Support – Talk it out with friends or a therapist.

Don't Overthink It – Sometimes ghosting is more about the ghoster than you.

Try Self-Growth – Do things that feed your self-worth and happiness.