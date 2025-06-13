Porsche, Hugs And A Long Drive: How Rides With Strangers In Luxury Cars Are Healing Broken Hearts

MENAFN - Live Mint) A new trend called“city ride” is becoming popular among young women in Chinese cities like Shanghai, Hangzhou and Xiamen. For 99 yuan (around ₹1,200), women can enjoy evening car rides with fit, attractive young men in luxury cars.

These men, nicknamed“man bodhisattvas”, are usually university students from wealthy families. They drive cars like Ferraris, Porsches and Rolls-Royces in their free time.

One such man, known online as“Past as the Wind”, is a tall postgraduate student who offers rides in his Porsche for 88 yuan ( ₹1,050). He even acts like a friend, boyfriend, or butler during the ride. His booking group has nearly 400 members, according to the South China Morning Post.

Women enjoy the smooth ride, the car's pleasant smell and his friendly nature. The trend is seen as a mix of relaxation and luxury after a long workday. It offers a unique and social way to unwind within city limits.

In Wuhan, a 24-year-old man nicknamed“Lemon Can” offers Ferrari rides for just 99 yuan for 30 minutes. A racing enthusiast, he says people can enjoy the thrill of the car and also share their feelings about stress or relationships during the ride.

Wang, a graduate from Fujian, is relatively new to this. He has served six women so far, mostly for peaceful evening drives by the sea.

One woman cried for half an hour after a breakup and thanked him with a hug.

“I believe a lot of people need this kind of support from strangers. A car can be a comforting space,” SCMP quoted Wang as saying.

While some worry about safety , as drivers might learn women's addresses, Wang assures that bookings are made through a ride-hailing app, which tracks every journey.

He plans to join his family business soon but is using this time to practise driving and connect with others. For him, the car is not just for speed, but also a place for comfort and support.

One of Wang's clients has told the publication that she now looks forward to finishing work to have fun new city ride with a friendly driver in a luxury car.

Growing trends

Around the world, there have been growing trends that allow people to spend emotional moments with strangers in private.

Professional cuddling , popular in other countries, is slowly gaining attention in India after COVID-19. Many lonely people in big cities find comfort in cuddles.

Global sites like Cuddlist lead this trend, but India has few such services, like CuddleBuddy and Jaadu Ki Jhappi. A 2024 survey shows that 53% of urban Indians face daily stress, and 25% feel low for weeks.