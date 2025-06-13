403
Iran Threatens 'Harsh Response' To Israel's Attack, Retaliation Discussed At Highest Levels
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Iran is planning to 'give a harsh response' to an Israeli attack launched early on Friday against its nuclear programme, an Iranian security source told Reuters.
"The response to the Israeli attack will be harsh and decisive," the official said, adding that details of Iran's retaliation "are being discussed at the highest levels" when asked whether the attack would be imminent.
