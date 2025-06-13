India Advises Israel, Iran To 'Avoid Any Escalation', Says 'In Contact With Indian Nationals'
The statement issued by Ministry of External Affairs dated June 13 reads,“We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites.”Also Read | Iran issues warning for Israel, US after attacks, both will 'pay heavy price'
India emphasised the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflict and said,“India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support.”
Advising citizens to remain vigilant and follow security advisories it said,“Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories."Also Read | Israel attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran launched over 100 drones at Israel
Headquarters of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard were set ablaze besides several other reported explosions across the capital city Tehran and at nuclear and military sites.Delhi airport issues advisory
Delhi Airport issued an advisory citing changing airspace conditions over Iran and Iraq . Several flight operations were impacted. For changes in schedule and delays, the advisory urged passengers to check with airlines for updates and rely on official sources for accurate information.Also Read | Israel says it killed Mohammad Bagheri, Iran's armed forces chief of staff Air India issues advisory
Air India diverted several flights“Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace." A number of flights returned to their origin amid concerns of passenger safety .
List of Air India flights impacted:
AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna
AI102 – New York-Delhi – Diverted to Sharjah
AI116 – New York-Mumbai – Diverted to Jeddah
AI2018 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Mumbai
AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai
AI119 – Mumbai-New York – Returning to Mumbai
AI103 – Delhi-Washington – Returning to Delhi
AI106 – Newark-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna
AI188 – Vancouver-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah
AI101 – Delhi-New York – Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan
