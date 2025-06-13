The Power Calculus Driving Trump's Tariffs

MENAFN - Asia Times) Despite dire predictions that US President Donald Trump's foreign policy, dominated by real and threatened manipulations of American tariffs and trade practices, US inflation rates and other measures of American economic vigor do not yet give cause for alarm.

Indeed, at this writing US-China trade talks seem productive enough so that spokespersons for the European Union say they hope their trade talks take on a similar format.

Trump's approach to tariffs has been anything but static-shifting abruptly like a spotlight sweeping across a stage. Yet beneath the political theater lies a calculated strategy with far-reaching implications. While critics assume tariffs invariably raise consumer prices, the reality is more nuanced.

Trump's policies appear designed not just for economic leverage but as an extension of his foreign policy vision, particularly in Asia and the Western Hemisphere.

Whether this constitutes strategic brilliance or overreach is debatable, but the mechanics of tariffs-and who ultimately bears their cost-demand closer scrutiny.

Elasticity of tariff burdens

The impact of a tariff hinges on market dynamics, competition and geopolitical leverage. Consider a US$100 product imported from Country X.