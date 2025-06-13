SAPHNA Launches New Best Practice Guidance To Support Nurses Working In Independent And Directly-Employed School Settings
Nurses working in these settings undertake a vital and varied role, which may include supporting pupils with health conditions, administering medicines, delivering first aid, safeguarding, providing emotional wellbeing and mental health support, and contributing to the PSHE curriculum.
Public health is central to their practice - whether or not they hold the Specialist Community Public Health Nurse (SCPHN) qualification - and these nurses are well placed to positively influence the health and wellbeing of individual pupils and whole school communities.
Recognising the diversity of school settings and needs, SAPHNA's new guidance provides a flexible, best-practice framework to help schools develop high-quality and safe nursing provision. It is designed to support:
Headteachers, governors and school leaders seeking to develop or review their nursing provision
Nurses working in or considering roles within independent and directly-employed school settings
Effective planning and delivery of safe, professional and cost-effective school nursing services
Improved health, wellbeing and educational outcomes for children and young people
Sallyann Sutton, Professional Officer for SAPHNA, commented:
“We know that nurses working in schools are a lifeline for many children and young people - providing care, compassion and clinical expertise in complex and often isolated roles. We hope this guidance will be a valuable tool for both schools and nurses in shaping services that are safe, effective and truly centred on the needs of pupils.”
While not mandatory, the guidance draws on professional standards from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) and expert consensus from nurses working in the sector. It can also be used to inform recruitment, role development, contractual considerations and quality assurance.
For nurses working in these settings - and the schools that employ them - SAPHNA offers further support through its membership, providing access to advice, professional development and a national peer network.
The Best Practice Guidance: Employment of Nurses by Schools is available now at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment