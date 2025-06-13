403
The Children's Family Trust Celebrates 80 Years Of Transforming Young Lives
(MENAFN- Pressat) The Children's Family Trust (The CFT), a leading fostering charity dedicated to supporting vulnerable children and young people, is proudly celebrating 80 years of changing lives across the UK.
To mark this milestone, the charity is hosting a series of celebration events across its five regions, recognising the incredible work of its foster carers, staff, and the young people they support. Our events in East Midlands, West Midlands, West Yorkshire, North East and South Central are taking place between 21st June and 13th September, bringing together foster families, children, and team members for a day of joy, gratitude, and reflection.
"This celebration is a tribute to every foster family, social worker, and supporter who has walked alongside us over the past 80 years," said Marina Mulholland, CEO at The CFT. "We're proud of our legacy, but even more proud of the futures we continue to build together."
Since its founding in 1945, The CFT has supported thousands of children in care, with a strong focus on matching children with families who reflect their cultural, religious, and emotional needs. The charity continues to provide trauma-informed training, wraparound support, and advocacy to ensure foster carers are empowered to offer the best possible home environment.
Foster carer, Helen, who has been with the charity for 13 years, said: "When the children reflect the work that you've done - then it's just so rewarding, and it makes you feel so glad that you decided to become a foster carer. The CFT are supportive, professional and compassionate and they go above and beyond to support us carers and the children."
The anniversary events are private, family-centred celebrations, but the charity hopes to use this milestone to raise wider awareness of the impact fostering can have - and the vital need for more foster carers across the UK.
