Who Wants Peaceful End To Russia-Ukraine War?

Ukraine had launched Operation Spider Web involving 117 remote-controlled drones that were smuggled into Russia over an 18-month period.

The secretive Ukrainian drone attack on June 1 this year reportedly damaged several Russian bombers parked at airbases deep inside the country, either destroyed them completely or degraded more than 40 Tu-95, Tu-160 and Tu-22 M3 strategic bombers, as well as an A-50 airborne-early-warning jet.

According to some estimates the losses represented roughly one-third of Russia's long-range strike fleet and about US$7 billion in hardware.

The level of damages led some commentators to name the surprise attack as Russia's“Pearl Harbor”.

This was the way Ukraine sought to prove that it is very much there in the game and it deserves to obtain greater military support from the US and European patrons to deter Russia and a preferable position in any future deal with Russia as well.

The Russian strategy on the ground has been successful which involves grinding down Ukraine's army, trapping them in cauldrons and cutting off their resupply and rotation lines of support. This way Russia is occupying and fortifying its positions in Ukraine.

The flamboyant offensives launched by Ukraine have been geared to project a rough equilibrium of power with Russia although ceding advantageous position on the ground.

The offensive strategy that Ukraine has resorted to has been result of its desperation to register support from its Western patrons and get a better deal from Russia.

The Ukrainian invasion of Kursk in August 2024, Kyiv's maiden march into a Russian territory, although apparently provided a sense of victory and drew support for its operations, ultimately it had to bear severe casualties just to maintain control over the place and casualties arising from the Ukrainian military stretching too thin.

Meanwhile, Russia has expanded its operations in Sumy, a Ukrainian province adjacent to Kursk. Sumy offers long-range potential for a land assault on Kyiv.

Peace Deal or Trivia

Ukraine genuinely wants a peace deal but certainly not the Russian version. Russia wants its territorial control over different parts of Ukraine being legitimized by the deal.

Russia despite Ukrainian occasional offensives is assured that Kyiv will not be able get support from Washington and European capitals for long.

A common front against Russia has been defied by the Trump administration's move to drive a transatlantic wedge by ideologically disparaging the European liberals, seeking more investment on defense by European countries themselves as well as by raising tariffs on EU.

Ukraine needs enough arms, ammunition, tanks, missiles, aircrafts, intelligence, surveillance and logistics supply and support to stick in the game. Europe lacks the industrial capabilities and US the desired willingness to support Ukraine for long-term.

America focuses on its Indo-Pacific strategy and containing a more resilient China. US President Donald Trump has offered peace hopes but no efforts have been seriously considered on ground that could bring Russia to the negotiation table to discuss peace in substantive terms.

Two recent rounds of direct peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul have yielded no breakthroughs beyond pledges to swap thousands of prisoners.

Russia believes it can occupy more territories as the war prolongs. China has been seeking a role of a mediator and enhance its political capital in the eyes of international community.

However, beneath the surface of its neutrality, it has been supporting the Russian side from supplying of dual use goods to circumventing sanctions imposed by the US and EU.

China's supply of dual-use goods, such as semiconductor chips and weapons parts has been vital for Russia to sustain its war effort. A 2024 report by Carnegie Endowment for International Peace revealed that China was responsible for roughly 90 percent of the goods that Russia needed to sustain its war effort. An internal EU report in 2025 provided the critical finding that China is responsible for approximately 80 percent of all circumventions of sanctions against Russia.

The American tariffs on Europe has propelled the latter to divert trade to China and leaves Brussels with lesser leverages to pressure Beijing from militarily bolstering Russia on the Ukrainian war front. The Trump administration believes China can play a positive role toward ending the war even while it has shown a penchant for a trade war with and containing China in the Indo-Pacific front.

Kyiv claims that it has evidence of China's direct involvement in weapons manufacturing inside Russia apart from claiming that more than 150 Chinese mercenaries are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. These claims have fallen on deaf ears in Washington as well as in Brussels.

Both these stakeholders are not seriously considering the ways and means by which their sanctions can really pressure China from aggravating the battlefield between Russia and Ukraine. Chinese banks and supply chains to Russia are still immune from sanctions.

Neither on the battlefield nor in any prospective peace deal with Russia, does Ukraine feel its concerns and interests will be safeguarded.

Dr. Manoj Kumar Mishra is a Senior Lecturer in Political Science, SVM Autonomous College, Odisha, India

