Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran's Defense Ministry Vows Preparedness To Respond To Israeli Strikes

Iran's Defense Ministry Vows Preparedness To Respond To Israeli Strikes


2025-06-13 03:07:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Support is ready to respond to the Israeli attack, the ministry's statement said, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the Israeli attack resulted in the deaths of a large number of military personnel, scientists, and civilians. Accordingly, the Iranian Ministry of Defense is ready to attack by order of the Supreme Commander.

To note, as a result of the Israeli military airstrike on Iran, a large number of military personnel were killed, including the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami.

MENAFN13062025000187011040ID1109669225

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search