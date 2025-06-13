Iran's Defense Ministry Vows Preparedness To Respond To Israeli Strikes

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Support is ready to respond to the Israeli attack, the ministry's statement said, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the Israeli attack resulted in the deaths of a large number of military personnel, scientists, and civilians. Accordingly, the Iranian Ministry of Defense is ready to attack by order of the Supreme Commander.

To note, as a result of the Israeli military airstrike on Iran, a large number of military personnel were killed, including the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami.