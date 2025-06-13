Iranian MP Calls It Pointless To Go Bargain For Nuke Talks With US Amid Israeli Attacks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 6th round of indirect talks between Iran and the US on the nuclear program makes no sense after the Israeli attack on Iran, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran rolled up its sleeves and joined the talks to clear the air regarding its nuclear program, but with the latest attack, Israel and the US have stepped over the line drawn in the sand.

To note, as a result of the Israeli military airstrike on Iran, a large number of military personnel, including the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, were killed.