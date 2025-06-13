Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Unveils Casualties In Israeli Attack On Tabriz


2025-06-13 03:06:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Three people were killed in Tabriz as a result of Israel's military attack on Iran, Director General of Crisis Management for Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Majid Farshi told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, an additional six individuals sustained injuries as a consequence of the assault.

Farshi reported that a total of nine military installations and forward operating bases were hit in Tabriz, alongside one military facility in Maragha.

