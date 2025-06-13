403
Iran Unveils Casualties In Israeli Attack On Tabriz
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Three people were killed in Tabriz as a result of Israel's military attack on Iran, Director General of Crisis Management for Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Majid Farshi told reporters, Trend reports.
According to him, an additional six individuals sustained
injuries as a consequence of the assault.
Farshi reported that a total of nine military installations and forward operating bases were hit in Tabriz, alongside one military facility in Maragha.
