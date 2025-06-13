Iran Unveils Casualties In Israeli Attack On Tabriz

According to him, an additional six individuals sustained injuries as a consequence of the assault. Farshi reported that a total of nine military installations and forward operating bases were hit in Tabriz, alongside one military facility in Maragha.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.