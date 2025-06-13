Authorities Issue Emergency Guidelines As Precautionary Measure

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 13 (Petra) – The National Center for Security and Crisis Management on Friday released public safety guidelines for citizens and residents in the Kingdom, detailing steps to follow in the event of air raid sirens or falling objects, as part of broader efforts to strengthen community awareness and national preparedness.The center urged the public to adhere to the following instructions:If indoors when sirens sound:- Stay away from windows to avoid injury from shattered glass or flying debris.- Do not use elevators, as power outages may occur.- In case of injury or damage, call the emergency line at 911.- Avoid spreading rumors; rely solely on official sources for updates.- Stay calm and avoid panic.- Use phones only when necessary to prevent overloading the network.If outdoors:- Immediately seek shelter in the nearest building.- If shelter is unavailable, lie flat on the ground, cover your head with your hands, and stay away from open areas.- Take cover next to a wall or in a low-lying area if no shelter is accessible.If in a vehicle:- Pull over safely and remain inside the vehicle.- Report injuries or emergencies via 911.- Keep emergency lines clear by avoiding non-essential calls.If an unidentified object falls from the sky:- Move away from the site to a safe distance immediately.- Do not approach, touch, or disturb the object, as it may contain explosives or hazardous materials.- Call 911 to notify the authorities.- Do not gather at the site, take photos, or share images on social media to avoid interfering with response efforts.- Reassure family members and help ease panic.- Use phones only in urgent cases.The center stressed the importance of following these instructions and obtaining information exclusively through official channels, underscoring that public cooperation is essential to preserving national security and public safety.