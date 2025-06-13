HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice
|Issuer:
|Toucan FinCo Ltd, Toucan FinCo Can Inc., Toucan FinCo US LLC
|Guarantor (if any):
|na
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 310,000,000
|Description:
|8.25% due 15th May 2030
|Offer price:
|100
|Stabilising Manager:
|HSBC Continental Europe
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction
