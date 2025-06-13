New Streaming Guide Shows How To Watch The 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Live - Free And Legally

The guide breaks down how viewers - regardless of location - can watch the race in real time, using official streaming platforms and a VPN.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the Formula 1 championship heating up and the Canadian Grand Prix shaping up to be a key race in the title battle, Cool Tech Zone has released a comprehensive guide to help global fans stream the event live, legally, and without paying for cable or pay-per-view access.

Grand Prix Overview

Set against the iconic backdrop of Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix runs from June 13 to June 15, with full coverage of all practice sessions, qualifying, and the race.

This year's title fight is closer than ever. McLaren's Oscar Piastri leads the standings, with teammate Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen in pursuit. Lewis Hamilton returns to a circuit where he's already claimed seven wins, while hometown favorite Lance Stroll races again after recovering from injury.

Race Weekend Schedule (Eastern Time)

-Practice 1: Friday, June 13 – 1:30 PM (ESPN2)

-Practice 2: Friday, June 13 – 5:00 PM (ESPN2)

-Practice 3: Saturday, June 14 – 12:30 PM (ESPN2)

-Qualifying: Saturday, June 14 – 4:00 PM (ESPN2)

-Race: Sunday, June 15 – 2:00 PM (ESPN2)

Free Local Broadcast Options

Several countries offer free-to-air coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix. These options require no subscription or credit card:

-Canada: CTV (English & French)

-Belgium: RTBF (French)

-Austria: ORF / Servus TV (German)

-Italy: TV8 (Italian)

-Switzerland: SRF, RTS, RSI (German/French/Italian)

-Luxembourg: RTL Zwee (Luxembourgish)

Streaming from Abroad: VPN Instructions

For viewers outside of these regions, Cool Tech Zone's guide outlines a simple process for legally accessing free regional streams using a VPN.

Step-by-Step Guide:

1. Select a VPN - Choose a trusted provider like NordVPN or Surfshark VPN . These offer fast speeds and strong unblocking capabilities.

2. Install the VPN app - Available for Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Fire TV Stick, and most routers.

3. Connect to a country with a free F1 broadcast:

4. For RTBF, connect to Belgium

5. For ORF, connect to Austria

6. For CTV, connect to Canada

7. Visit the broadcaster's website - Navigate to the "Live" or "En direct" section.

8. Stream the race live - No sign-ups or fees required. If login is needed, a free email may suffice.

Pro Tip:

Launch your VPN and test the stream at least 15 minutes before race time to avoid last-minute troubleshooting.

Device Compatibility

F1 streams via VPN can be accessed across a wide range of devices:

-iOS / Android (phones & tablets): Fully supported - just download the VPN app from the App Store or Google Play.

-Windows / Mac computers: Fully supported - use the VPN app, then stream directly in your web browser.

-Fire TV Stick / Android TV: Supported - VPN apps are available in the device's app store.

-Apple TV / Roku: Not natively supported - use Smart DNS or a VPN-enabled router to get around this.

-Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, others): No VPN support on most models - use screen casting, HDMI, or connect your router to a VPN.

For unsupported devices, the guide suggests alternatives like:

-Smart DNS setup

-VPN-enabled routers

-Screen casting from a VPN-enabled phone/laptop

Full step-by-step streaming guide.

Why VPNs Matter Beyond Streaming

While VPNs allow region-specific streaming, Cool Tech Zone emphasizes their broader value. VPNs encrypt your internet traffic, mask your IP address, and protect against ISP throttling and data tracking. The guide recommends steering clear of free VPNs, citing privacy risks and slower performance.

About Cool Tech Zone

Cool Tech Zone is a global tech publication dedicated to cybersecurity, streaming accessibility, and privacy tools. Its editorial team provides consumers with honest, practical advice to help them navigate the fast-changing world of digital media and privacy protection.

Editorial Team

Cool Tech Zone

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.