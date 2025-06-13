Here's Why 27% Of Sporting Dads Shouldn't Neglect Their Feet

The Feets

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New research by active foot care specialists, The Feets , reveals that 27% of dads who play sport are neglecting their feet despite admitting that foot ailments account for the most common discomfort they feel after a run, a game of football, or a round of golf.According to the survey of UK dads , 68% take part in regular sporting activity.The survey also found that whilst golf is the most common sporting pastime, football and both short and long distance running also ranked highly, as did racquet sports.The most common reason cited by dads for engaging in regular sport is to take care of their mental health and stress levels, as well as attempting to maintain their dad bod and satisfy their competitive nature.However, as our dads get older, they find themselves dealing with the negative side effects of sport more frequently, with 64% saying they've experienced more sport-related discomfort as they have aged.The good news is that 70% of dads say they take active precautions to avoid injuries or discomfort, but they also admit to not giving due care to protecting all body parts equally.In fact, despite the fact that feet take the brunt of the load while playing sport, their feet are also the body part that dads most commonly admit to neglecting (27%). Meanwhile, 23% of dads say they neglect to take proper care of their back, and 22% don't take care of their legs, knees, and ankles.This is of particular concern given that dads also say that these three areas are the ones that give them most discomfort after playing sport.54% say they feel the most post-sport pain in their legs, knees, and ankles, 24% say the pain most affects their feet, and 10% suffer from back discomfort.As a result of this discomfort and pain, 83% of dads say they regret not having taken more preventative measures when they were younger in order to reduce the impact that sports have on their bodies today.Logan Estop-Hall, Founder of The Feets, commented:“It's brilliant to know that so many dads are keeping their minds and bodies in shape by engaging in regular sport or physical activity, but it's clear that too few are taking measures to prevent injury, or prevent feeling pain or discomfort as a result.This neglect can be particularly problematic when it comes to our feet because while playing sport, our feet suffer even when we're not picking up injuries, whether that's the result of constant impact, or the rubbing and chaffing caused by footwear, sweat, and sharp movement.These are the things that cause the likes of blisters, sores, and athlete's foot, all of which hinder performance potential, increase discomfort and the risk of more serious injury, as we subconsciously alter our movements, such as stride length and impact points, in order to avoid irritating the areas that hurt. Athlete's foot is also pretty horrible, and something you can easily spread to your family!Despite this, the feet remain one of the least considered body parts for dads who play sport and, as a result, many of them are dealing with considerable discomfort when they don't have to.When it comes to avoiding foot problems (like athletes foot, blisters or cracked heels, prevention is always better than a cure. This means giving your feet proper and consistent care at all times - before, during and after activity,, instead of just reaching for treatments when pain flares up after a run, round, or match.If you want to be active and fit into older age, you need to play the long game - which means a little preparation and tlc for the feet!”

