Conflict, Displacement And Disease Drive Food Insecurity And Malnutrition To Alarming Level In Parts Of South Sudan

The population in two counties in South Sudan are at risk of famine in the coming months, as conflict in Upper Nile state escalates, destroying homes, disrupting livelihoods, and impeding the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The latest update by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) shows a deterioration in food and nutrition conditions in areas of South Sudan hit by fighting in the last few months. In Upper Nile state, people in 11 of the 13 counties are now facing emergency levels of hunger.

Of extreme concern are Nasir and Ulang counties in Upper Nile, where people are deemed to be at-risk of famine, in the worst-case scenario. These areas have faced intense clashes and aerial bombardments that began in March, leading to large scale displacement. Some 32,000 people are in Catastrophic (IPC Phase 5) hunger conditions in Upper Nile state, more than three times the previous projection.

Other parts of the country that have been spared from the conflict have seen improvements, with food security classification shifting from emergency (IPC Phase 4) to crisis (IPC Phase 3) – linked in some areas to better crop production and in others to sustained humanitarian interventions. This highlights the positive impact stability can have on food security.

Nonetheless, 7.7 million people (57 percent of the population) continue to face acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3+), and there have been persistent pockets of catastrophic hunger (IPC Phase 5) in South Sudan in recent years, with conflict as a core driver. The last time famine was confirmed in South Sudan was in 2017.

“South Sudan cannot afford to sink into conflict at this point in time. It will plunge already vulnerable communities into severe food insecurity, leading to widespread hunger as farmers will be prevented from working on their land,” said Meshack Malo, Country Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in South Sudan.“Improvement from IPC Phase 4 to IPC Phase 3, in ten counties, is clear testament of the dividends of peace”

Humanitarian access in the conflict-affected areas remains severely constrained, leaving vulnerable communities without vital support during the lean season, amid ongoing conflict and displacement. The report also found that 66 percent (1.04 million people) of Upper Nile state's population are now facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3), Emergency (IPC Phase 4), or Catastrophic (IPC Phase 5) levels of hunger.

“Once again, we are seeing the devastating impact conflict has on food security in South Sudan,” said Mary-Ellen McGroarty, Country Director and Representative for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in South Sudan.“Conflict doesn't just destroy homes and livelihoods, it tears communities apart, cuts off access to markets, and sends food prices spiraling upward. Long-term peace is essential, but right now, it is critical our teams are able to access and safely distribute food to families caught in conflict in Upper Nile, to bring them back from the brink and prevent famine."

Malnutrition is also surging among children and mothers amidst a cholera outbreak with three additional counties in Upper Nile and Unity states reaching the most critical levels of malnutrition classification. The number of children at risk of acute malnutrition across South Sudan has risen to 2.3 million, from 2.1 million earlier in the year – an already unprecedented number.

“These latest projections place a further 200,000 young children at high risk of malnutrition. The ongoing challenges with access in some of the most affected areas, as well as health and nutrition site closures reduce the chances of early intervention and treatment. In addition, the cholera outbreak has added to an already difficult situation, putting young lives in a precarious fight for survival,” said Noala Skinner, UNICEF's country representative in South Sudan.“Now more than ever we need continuity and scale-up of services for prevention and treatment of malnutrition” she added.

As conflict, displacement, and disease continue to converge, humanitarian agencies are warning that the time to act is passing quickly for thousands of families in Upper Nile who are on the brink of catastrophe.

