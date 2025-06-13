Top Driver In Large Agricultural Bias Tires Market: Rising Adoption Of Mechanized Farming Is Fueling The Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Large Agricultural Bias Tires Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The large agricultural bias tires market has demonstrated a strong performance in recent times. Enlarging from $1.42 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $1.50 billion in 2025, this signifies a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. The positive figures during the historical period can be attributed to various factors, including increasing food production demands, the growing use of heavy machinery, the escalating adoption of mechanized farming and government agricultural support initiatives, and an increasing need for rugged tires.

Where Will The Large Agricultural Bias Tires Market Go Next?

Analysts predict a continual strong growth for the large agricultural bias tires market. Projections show potential growth to $1.86 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.6%. Factors contributing to anticipation for the forecast period include rising global tractor sales volumes, increased worldwide agriculture/tree cultivation, popularity of durable solutions, burgeoning investment in rural infrastructure, and focus on farm efficiency. In addition to these, major trends include the integration of smart tire systems, enhancement of load-bearing capacity through technology, sustainable tire materials developments, advancements in soil protection design, and precision farming tools integration.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What's Driving The Large Agricultural Bias Tires Market?

The rise of mechanized farming is an important factor in fuelling the growth of the large agricultural bias tires market. Mechanized farming, the use of advanced machinery and equipment for agricultural tasks, improves efficiency, productivity, and scale of farming operations. Labour shortages have necessitated automation boosts in agricultural efficiency and productivity. Large agricultural bias tires enhance mechanized farming with better weight distribution and traction on uneven soil. These tires minimize soil compaction and improve fuel efficiency, aiding equipment to operate more efficiently across large areas. As an example, in April 2024, the number of agricultural tractor registrations in France escalated by 2% to 36,396 units, up from 35,731 in 2022 according to the Belgium-based European Agricultural Machinery Industry Association.

Who Are The Key Players In The Large Agricultural Bias Tires Market?

Major players in the large agricultural bias tires market include Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, MRF Farm Tyres, Shandong Linglong Tire Co. Ltd., Titan International Inc., CEAT Limited, Balkrishna Industries Limited, Trelleborg AB, Nokian Tyres plc, Mitas Tires Global Inc., Magna Tyre Group, Maxam Tire, Double Coin Holdings Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., GRI Tires, Salsons Impex Pvt. Ltd., VS Rubber, Yokohama-ATG, Mahansaria Tyres Private Limited MTPL, and Dolls International Private Limited.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Major Trends Are Emerging In The Large Agricultural Bias Tires Market?

Major players in the large agricultural bias tires market are concentrating efforts on developing advanced products, such as agriculture tractor tires, to ensure they provide improved traction on challenging terrains. For example, in November 2024, US-based Titan International, Inc. launched its AgraVANTAGE line of bias R-1 tires. This new range offered in ten sizes is made for use on a variety of farming equipment like irrigation pivots, tractors, and combines. Its design is for enhanced traction, durability, and efficiency with modernized lug angles for better ground contact, overlapping lug design for even wear, and improved construction that performs reliably in muddy and soft soil conditions.

How Is The Large Agricultural Bias Tires Market Segmented?

Segments in this large agricultural bias tires market include:

1 Tire Type: Rear Tires, Front Tires

2 Material Type: Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber, Reinforced Materials

3 Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Retail Outlets, Online Sales, Wholesalers, Authorized Dealers

4 Application: Tractors, Harvesters, Sprayers, Other Applications

5 End-User: Farmers, Agricultural Cooperatives, Contract Farmers, Government And Non-Governmental Organizations

Additionally, the segments are further divided:

1 Rear Tires: R-1, R-1W, R-2, R-3, High Flotation Tires

2 Front Tires: F-1, F-2, F-2M, Industrial Front Tires, All-Purpose Front Tires

Where Is The Large Agricultural Bias Tires Market Biggest?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the large agricultural bias tires market. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company :

Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2025

/report/agricultural-implement-global-market-report

Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2025

/report/agricultural-films-global-market-report

Agricultural Microbial Global Market Report 2025

/report/agricultural-microbial-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn more about The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the positive contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you have the information to stay ahead of the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: /

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.