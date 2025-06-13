Pharmaresearch Spin-Off Into Holding And Aesthetics Companies Approved By Board Of Directors

SEONGNAM, South Korea, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaResearch announced on June 13 that its board of directors has approved a corporate spin-off, resulting in the formation of two distinct entities: PharmaResearch Holdings, which will remain as the surviving entity focused on investment and governance, and PharmaResearch, a newly established operating company that will continue to lead the aesthetics business.

The decision is part of a broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency and sharpen business focus by separating investment and commercial functions. PharmaResearch Holdings will serve as the group's control tower, managing subsidiaries, directing M&A activities, and pursuing long-term value creation. The new PharmaResearch will concentrate on its core business areas-including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics-with the goal of accelerating growth in the global aesthetics market.

The spin-off ratio is 0.7427944 for PharmaResearch Holdings and 0.2572056 for the new PharmaResearch. Following the spin-off, total assets are expected to reach KRW 580.2 billion (approx. USD 427.2 million) for PharmaResearch Holdings and KRW 219.5 billion (approx. USD 161.6 million) for PharmaResearch.

The proposed spin-off will be finalized following shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for October. If approved, the effective date will be November 1, 2025, followed by re-listing procedures for both entities.

A company spokesperson commented, "This spin-off will allow us to sharpen our competitive edge in each business segment and respond more swiftly to evolving global market dynamics. Transitioning to a holding company structure will establish a strong foundation for sustainable growth and deliver greater long-term value to our shareholders."

In a separate move to enhance shareholder value, PharmaResearch has also announced that it will cancel all of its treasury shares on June 20.

SOURCE PharmaResearch

