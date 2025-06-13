Indie Fantasy Author Gene Herington Unleashes A Gripping New Sword & Sorcery Adventure With A Pawn In A Dire Game

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Available Now in Print on Amazon | Ebook Preorder Live -- Launching September 5th

GOOCHLAND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fantasy fans, sharpen your blades and steel your minds. Independent author GeneHerington is proud to announce the release of his latest novel, A Pawn in a Dire Game -- a bold andimmersive entry into the sword & sorcery genre, now available in paperback on Amazon, with theebook launching September 5th, 2025.Set in a richly imagined world of political tension, scheming guilds, and lurking eldritch forces, APawn in a Dire Game follows the troubled return of Pencheval to the capital of his kingdom. Laudedas a hero for his role in a successful campaign, Pencheval is shocked to find himself punished byhis guild for failing to secure payment from the liberated lands. He soon finds himself entangled indangerous intrigues and a sinister, otherworldly entity whose motives and powers remain chillinglyunclear.At the core of Herington's story lies a timely and resonant theme: the peril of focusing only on theshort term while greater, long-brewing forces move unseen in the background. Fans of fast-paced,character-driven fantasy will find plenty to enjoy in this dark yet thrilling narrative.Review Copies Available NowFor readers, bloggers, and influencers eager to dive in early, review copies are currently availableon BookSirens while supplies last:About the AuthorGene Herington is a self-published indie author with a lifelong love of epic storytelling and fantasyworld-building. A Pawn in a Dire Game marks a strong addition to his growing body of work andshowcases his gift for weaving rich, layered tales filled with conflict, consequences, and compellingcharacters.Where to BuyPrint Edition: Available now on Amazon USEbook Preorder: Launching September 5th, 2025 (Kindle preorder available)Media Inquiries & Interview RequestsFor interviews, appearances, or additional materials, please contact Gene Herington at:###Title: A Pawn in a Dire GameAuthor: Gene HeringtonGenre: Fantasy Adventure / Sword & SorceryFormats: Paperback (Live), Ebook (Preorder)Release Date: September 5, 2025 (Ebook)---Note to Editors: Gene Herington is available for podcast interviews, blog features, and guest articleson writing, indie publishing, and fantasy storytelling.

