Indie Fantasy Author Gene Herington Unleashes A Gripping New Sword & Sorcery Adventure With A Pawn In A Dire Game
Herington is proud to announce the release of his latest novel, A Pawn in a Dire Game -- a bold and
immersive entry into the sword & sorcery genre, now available in paperback on Amazon, with the
ebook launching September 5th, 2025.
Set in a richly imagined world of political tension, scheming guilds, and lurking eldritch forces, A
Pawn in a Dire Game follows the troubled return of Pencheval to the capital of his kingdom. Lauded
as a hero for his role in a successful campaign, Pencheval is shocked to find himself punished by
his guild for failing to secure payment from the liberated lands. He soon finds himself entangled in
dangerous intrigues and a sinister, otherworldly entity whose motives and powers remain chillingly
unclear.
At the core of Herington's story lies a timely and resonant theme: the peril of focusing only on the
short term while greater, long-brewing forces move unseen in the background. Fans of fast-paced,
character-driven fantasy will find plenty to enjoy in this dark yet thrilling narrative.
Review Copies Available Now
For readers, bloggers, and influencers eager to dive in early, review copies are currently available
on BookSirens while supplies last:
About the Author
Gene Herington is a self-published indie author with a lifelong love of epic storytelling and fantasy
world-building. A Pawn in a Dire Game marks a strong addition to his growing body of work and
showcases his gift for weaving rich, layered tales filled with conflict, consequences, and compelling
characters.
Where to Buy
Print Edition: Available now on Amazon US
Ebook Preorder: Launching September 5th, 2025 (Kindle preorder available)
Media Inquiries & Interview Requests
For interviews, appearances, or additional materials, please contact Gene Herington at:
Title: A Pawn in a Dire Game
Author: Gene Herington
Genre: Fantasy Adventure / Sword & Sorcery
Formats: Paperback (Live), Ebook (Preorder)
Release Date: September 5, 2025 (Ebook)
Note to Editors: Gene Herington is available for podcast interviews, blog features, and guest articles
on writing, indie publishing, and fantasy storytelling.
