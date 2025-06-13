Information On Shares, Voting Rights And Authorized Capital
Type of shares
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN code
LT0000102253
Bank's LEI code
549300TK038P6EV4YU51
Nominal value of 1 share, EUR
0.29
Number of shares, units
662 996 646
Authorised capital, EUR
|192
Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units
662 996 646
Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders
649 858 897
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
+370 610 44447
