Canned Seafood Market Estimated To Reach USD 49.07 Billion 2032, To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.57 % From 2025 To 2032

Canned Seafood Market was valued at USD 34.32 Bn in 2024, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.57 % from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 49.07 Bn.

- Navneet KaurMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per Stellar Market Research, the global Canned Seafood Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% over the forecast period (2025-2032). The market was valued at USD 34.32 billion in 2024, and is forecasted to reach USD 49.07 billion by 2032. Market drivers include the surging demand for easily accessible, protein and nutrient-rich food, increased health awareness, growth in aquaculture, and technological advances in shipping, packaging, and sustainability. Further, governments and companies are investing heavily in responsibly sourced food options, which are driving consumers to seek sustainable seafood with a long shelf life.Canned Seafood Market OverviewCanned seafood is products, such as tuna, mackerel, sardines, shrimp, and salmon, that are packaged in cans and sterilized to last as long as possible. The increase in consumer demand for canned seafood is due to the convenience of preparation, price, health benefits, and a more widespread understanding of sustainably sourced products. Both the U.S. and Europe are at the top end of consumption, with tuna being the largest category in canned seafood. The majority of canned seafood exports come from Thailand, Ecuador, and Vietnam, and the fastest growth for canned seafood product movement in the Asia-Pacific region is due to urbanization and production for export. Online retail came closer to the 20% growth line after COVID-19 started and may indicate a shift in how consumers purchase their food. The increase and demand for canned tuna as a source of protein is benefiting to the maximum.Rising Demand for High Shelf-life and ConvenienceConsumers desire ready-to-eat protein with a long shelf life and easy to store. Canned seafood fits into a fast-paced modern lifestyle and offers nutritional convenience, nutrition, and versatility without refrigeration, making it appealing among urban professionals and their families.Technological AdvancesStorage processes and packaging processes, including tracking grain and seafood, anticipate the changes that can be made to improve the quality of the product received and ensure traceability. Many companies are using tracking systems that provide traceability to each product provided, ensuring ethical sourcing. Upgraded vessels powered by solar energy and cleaner sterilization processes, all intended to ensure work is made efficient and transparent.RestraintsShift Toward Plant-Based AlternativesGrowing consumer desire for accessible and affordable plant-based or ethical food options is unwinding its complexities. The growth rate of plant-based seafood consumption in India is a staggering 42% between 2022–2024. Brands need to work on flexitarian and hybrid innovations to maintain their current market share.Sustainability & Regulatory pressuresThe restriction of sourcing and the need to meet MSC/ASC certifications hamper profitability, especially for smaller players and new markets that do not have any infrastructure that will provide full traceability.Canned Seafood Market SegmentationCanned fish holds the highest market share of the product types. Canned fish provides low-cost, high-protein options including tuna, salmon, sardines, and mackerel. Tuna is the most eaten canned fish in the world, and its consumption is particularly strong in North America and Europe. Canned shrimp and prawns account for a smaller share of the market, but it is a growing premium segment, mostly in Asia, and gourmet uses for pastas, salads, and ready-to-eat meals. The other category includes canned crab, clams, and mussels, which are sometimes considered niche products but often feature convenience, novel tastes, and are gaining acceptance in specialty markets.Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the leading channel by which sales leverage the Distribution Channel, offering an excellent variety of product selection and bulk purchase options to consumers in developed regions. Convenience stores serve a valuable need for the urban on-the-go consumer shopping for single-serve items or snacks. The fastest-growing market is online retail. The online space provides a rapidly growing Distribution Channel via e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Alibaba, and direct to customer brands like Fishwife and Safe Catch using subscription services and digital advertising to provide product discovery for specialty products. Online retail, which surged in the pandemic, is very appealing to younger consumers who are generally more comfortable using technology and prefer known brands. Companies such as Wild Planet and Fishwife are becoming well known by health-conscious consumers who seek clean-label & environmentally-conscious products.In Europe, canned seafood is the dominant region in terms of consumption, with countries like Spain, Portugal, & Italy steeped in their tradition of sardines, mackerel, and anchovies. Sustainability is still top of mind, and heritage brands like Ortiz and Ramirez are still holding their ground. Private-label products like those arising from Lidl & Aldi have also received positive acceptance in the area, and again show the region's increasing recognition of quality food that is also affordable.The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing region, leading in countries of export such as Thailand and Vietnam. Overall domestic consumption in Asia has greatly increased, particularly in countries such as China and Japan, whose consumers are increasingly demanding convenient seafood snacks with nutrients. India is expected to be another major market shortly, too, as consumers are becoming increasingly aware and interested in canned fish products as a result of urbanization and dietary changes.Canned Seafood Market Competitive LandscapeThe market is highly competitive, with global giants and regional disruptors battling for share. Key strategies include product innovation, sustainability focus, and digital expansion.Bumble Bee Foods (San Diego, CA)StarKist Co. (Reston, VA)Chicken of the Sea (El Segundo, CAHigh Liner Foods (Lunenburg, Canada)Grupo Calvo (Spain)Connétable (France)John West Foods (UK)Ramirez (Portugal)Saupiquet (France)Thai Union Group (Thailand)Dongwon Industries (South Korea)Maruha Nichiro & Nissui (Japan)FCF Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)Pataya Food Group (Thailand)Canned Seafood Market Recent DevelopmentsIndustry leaders such as Thai Union, with its major brands such as John West and Chicken of the Sea, are taking important steps towards sustainability. They committed to sourcing 100% MSC-certified tuna by 2025, and by 2023 were already at 70% MSC-certified tuna. This change reflects a growing appetite by consumers to responsibly source seafood, evidenced by the rise of brands that focus on providing high quality or traceable seafood such as Fishwife in the US and Ortiz in Spain, all which have grown by producing small burial, traceable, less stamped seafood items that appeal to sustainably-minded consumersStarKist and Bumble Bee have new pouch products with flavoured tuna as well as ready meals for consumers interested in convenience. Premium brands are also advocating for alternatives through new options, such as gourmet, premium options, for example, smoked oysters, truffle-infused seafood, and other gourmet options. Also, plant-based alternatives are new offerings in fish and seafood, with Thai Union investing 100 million USD into plant-based tuna, to cash in on consumer needs to adapt, as more consumers are flexitarian.SummeryThe growing demand for protein-rich foods, the demand for convenience and shelf-life, shifting consumer perceptions regarding health, and the rise of sustainable practices. Also, the ongoing technological changes in aquaculture, both in terms of product and packaging and methods of traceability, are addressing the shift towards "green" consumption.As product type, canned fish, primarily canned tuna, continues to hold the highest share, although growth is occurring in the premium segments of canned shrimp and gourmet products in some retail channels. Supermarkets and hypermarkets significantly dominate the marketplace format, although online retail is the fastest-growing segment; it has grown quickly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the emergence of digital buying and buying-at-home trends.North America continued to consume larger quantities of canned seafood from tuna and salmon, with a growing emphasis on organic and sustainable brands like Wild Planet. Europe is the greatest canned seafood consumer worldwide, where brands with heritage, like those producing sardines and mackerel, are very popular, as are low-price private-label canned seafoods from their retailers. In the Asia-Pacific, consumption of canned seafood is the fastest growing, with the strongest growth profile stemming from the export dynamics of Thailand and Vietnam and the domestic consumption patterns emerging from growth in China, Japan, and India.Related Reports:Dairy Foods Market:Soy Sauce Market:Shortening Market:Ready-to-Eat Baked Products and Bakery Premixes Market:Manuka Honey Market:About Stellar Market Research:Stellar Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.Contact Stellar Market Research:S.no.8, h.no. 4-8 Pl.7/4, Kothrud,Pinnac Memories Fl. No. 3, Kothrud, Pune,Pune, Maharashtra, 411029...

