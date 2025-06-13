Managedshare -- A New Alternative For Pilots Chartering Their Aircraft

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MyFlight Advisor Launches Innovative ManagedSHARE Program; Smarter, Simpler Alternative for Pilots Chartering Their Aircraft

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MyFlight Advisor , a leading private aviation advisory and management firm, announced the launch of its pioneering ManagedSHARE program - a bespoke aircraft management model offering aircraft owners a compelling alternative to chartering their aircraft.

ManagedSHARE is designed for aircraft owners who want to maintain full control of their asset while offsetting costs - without the complications of co-ownership or chartering. Unlike typical fractional programs, the ManagedSHARE model is limited to four participants per aircraft, including the owner, under a shared lease agreement. This structure maintains aircraft value and reliable budgeting, ensures consistent quality of service, and eliminates the operational chaos that can come with partnerships or inconsistent charter use.

“Private aircraft owners are looking for a better way to offset their expenses without the hassles and pitfalls of traditional charter,” said Jeff Reis, Founder and CEO of MyFlight Advisor.“Powered by a team with deep experience in all aspects of private aviation, ManagedSHARE offers simplicity, consistency and control for both aircraft owners and a manageable group of lessees. ManagedSHARE is a breath of fresh air for private aviation users.”

ManagedSHARE Key Differentiators:

.Owner-Centric Model: Unlike more traditional fractional and charter programs, aircraft owners retain control and can customize how their aircraft is used, managed, and flown

.Tailored Approach: Allows aircraft owners to design a program that meets their specific needs and preferences

.Consistent Flight Crew: Every aircraft in the ManagedSHARE program is supported by a dedicated flight team, delivering enhanced safety, service, and familiarity

.Expert Management: The MyFlight Advisor team brings unmatched private aviation experience, giving clients access to unique industry insights, operational diligence, and premium service

ManagedSHARE is rolling out across major U.S. metropolitan markets, with a planned nationwide expansion.

“Today's aircraft owners are asking for something different, something that works for them, financially, operationally and conveniently,” Reis added.“They are frustrated with the constraints of today's charter offerings, which promise revenue hours but are offset by diminished aircraft value. Our team has listened to aircraft owners for several years, and that is why ManagedSHARE will deliver.”

About MyFlight Advisor

Born of a team of experienced industry veterans with deep understanding of virtually every aspect of private aviation, MyFlight Advisor is the leading independent travel manager, providing advisory, operational and financial oversight at every step for aircraft owners, and fractional, jet card and membership users.



