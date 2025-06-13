Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For June 13


2025-06-13 02:06:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has released the official exchange rates as of June 13, Trend reports.

According to the CBA, the official exchange rate for the US dollar remains unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The euro's exchange rate is 1.9592 manat, while the Turkish lira is worth 0.0431 manat. Additionally, 100 Russian rubles are equivalent to 2.1249 manat.

Currencies

Code

Exchange rate

1 US dollar

USD

1.7

1 euro

EUR

1.9592

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.0998

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

0.5676

1 Bulgarian Lev

BGN

1.0041

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.4629

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.1239

1 Czech koruna

CZK

0.079

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2366

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.2627

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0.6235

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.2166

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.0197

1 British pound sterling

GBP

2.3008

10,000 Iranian rials

IRR

0.0263

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0.1786

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2.0995

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.4652

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1.2454

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5.5567

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.3322

1 Qatari rial

QAR

0.4663

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.0195

100 Hungarian forints

HUF

0.4862

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.0992

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.17

100 Uzbek som

UZS

0.0134

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

0.6013

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.4586

1 Romanian leu

RON

0.3899

100 Russian rubles

RUB

2.1249

1 Serbian dinar

RSD

0.0167

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1.3241

1 Saudi rial

SAR

0.4532

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)

XDR

2.3262

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0.0431

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

0.0411

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1.1833

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1.0213

