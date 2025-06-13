Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Number Of Casualties From Israeli Strikes On Iran's Tehran Announced


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ At least 50 people were injured in Israeli strikes on Tehran, including 35 children and women, Iranian state television announced, Trend reports.

"As a result of the Israeli attacks, about 50 victims were taken to hospitals, including at least 35 women and children," an Iranian TV presenter said live on air.

