Valuation Of Azerbaijani Oil Experiences Upward Trajectory

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on June 12 grew by $1.28 (1.77 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $73.45 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went up by $1.25 (1.76 percent) to $72.2 per barrel.

In the interim, the valuation of URALS crude rose by $0.98 (1.73 percent) relative to the antecedent rate, culminating in a price point of $57.74 per barrel.



The North Sea benchmark crude, specifically Dated Brent, experienced an uptick of $1.18, translating to a 1.69 percent elevation from the preceding valuation, culminating in a settlement price of $70.85 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.