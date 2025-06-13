Air India Flights Rerouted, Delhi Airport Affected As Israel-Iran Tensions Disrupt Airspace: Full List

MENAFN - Live Mint) Air India has issued a travel advisory for passengers amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, following Israeli strikes on Iranian military sites and nuclear enrichment facilities.

Air India said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter):“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and are making every effort to minimise it, including providing accommodation for passengers.”

The airline has also offered refunds for cancellations or complimentary rescheduling to guests who choose to opt for it. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations.

Here is a list of Air India flights that were either diverted or returned to their origin on 13 June 2025 due to the closure of Iranian airspace.



AI130 – London Heathrow to Mumbai: Diverted to Vienna

AI102 – New York to Delhi: Diverted to Sharjah

AI116 – New York to Mumbai: Diverted to Jeddah

AI2018 – London Heathrow to Delhi: Diverted to Mumbai

AI188 – Vancouver to Delhi: Diverting to Jeddah

AI101 – Delhi to New York: Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan

AI126 – Chicago to Delhi: Diverting to Jeddah

AI132 – London Heathrow to Bengaluru: Diverted to Sharjah

AI2016 – London Heathrow to Delhi: Diverted to Vienna

AI104 – Washington to Delhi: Diverted to Vienna AI190 – Toronto to Delhi: Diverted to Frankfurt



AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai

AI119 – Mumbai-New York – Returning to Mumbai

AI103 – Delhi-Washington – Returning to Delhi

AI106 – Newark-Delhi – Returning to Delhi AI189 – Delhi-Toronto – Returning to Delhi

Israel launched“Operation Rising Lion” on Friday, 13 June 2025, carrying out multiple waves of strikes against Iranian nuclear and military sites. The operation targeted military commanders and nuclear scientists.

This“preemptive” action, as described by Israel's Defence Minister, was aimed at destroying what Israel considers a threat from Iran's advancing nuclear program, reported The Hindu.