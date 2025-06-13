Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Air India Flights Rerouted, Delhi Airport Affected As Israel-Iran Tensions Disrupt Airspace: Full List

Air India Flights Rerouted, Delhi Airport Affected As Israel-Iran Tensions Disrupt Airspace: Full List


2025-06-13 02:01:13
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Air India has issued a travel advisory for passengers amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, following Israeli strikes on Iranian military sites and nuclear enrichment facilities.

Pertinently, a London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on 12 June 2025, killing all on board except one passenger.

What did Air India say?

Air India said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter):“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and are making every effort to minimise it, including providing accommodation for passengers.”

The airline has also offered refunds for cancellations or complimentary rescheduling to guests who choose to opt for it. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations.

Here is a list of Air India flights that were either diverted or returned to their origin on 13 June 2025 due to the closure of Iranian airspace.

Flights diverted to alternate airports:
  • AI130 – London Heathrow to Mumbai: Diverted to Vienna
  • AI102 – New York to Delhi: Diverted to Sharjah
  • AI116 – New York to Mumbai: Diverted to Jeddah
  • AI2018 – London Heathrow to Delhi: Diverted to Mumbai
  • AI188 – Vancouver to Delhi: Diverting to Jeddah
  • AI101 – Delhi to New York: Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan
  • AI126 – Chicago to Delhi: Diverting to Jeddah
  • AI132 – London Heathrow to Bengaluru: Diverted to Sharjah
  • AI2016 – London Heathrow to Delhi: Diverted to Vienna
  • AI104 – Washington to Delhi: Diverted to Vienna
  • AI190 – Toronto to Delhi: Diverted to Frankfurt
Flights that returned to their origin:
  • AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai
  • AI119 – Mumbai-New York – Returning to Mumbai
  • AI103 – Delhi-Washington – Returning to Delhi
  • AI106 – Newark-Delhi – Returning to Delhi
  • AI189 – Delhi-Toronto – Returning to Delhi
Israel-Iran situation: What went down?

Israel launched“Operation Rising Lion” on Friday, 13 June 2025, carrying out multiple waves of strikes against Iranian nuclear and military sites. The operation targeted military commanders and nuclear scientists.

This“preemptive” action, as described by Israel's Defence Minister, was aimed at destroying what Israel considers a threat from Iran's advancing nuclear program, reported The Hindu.

MENAFN13062025007365015876ID1109669101

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search