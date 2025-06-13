Air India Flights Rerouted, Delhi Airport Affected As Israel-Iran Tensions Disrupt Airspace: Full List
Pertinently, a London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on 12 June 2025, killing all on board except one passenger.What did Air India say?
Air India said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter):“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and are making every effort to minimise it, including providing accommodation for passengers.”
The airline has also offered refunds for cancellations or complimentary rescheduling to guests who choose to opt for it. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations.
Here is a list of Air India flights that were either diverted or returned to their origin on 13 June 2025 due to the closure of Iranian airspace.Flights diverted to alternate airports:
- AI130 – London Heathrow to Mumbai: Diverted to Vienna AI102 – New York to Delhi: Diverted to Sharjah AI116 – New York to Mumbai: Diverted to Jeddah AI2018 – London Heathrow to Delhi: Diverted to Mumbai AI188 – Vancouver to Delhi: Diverting to Jeddah AI101 – Delhi to New York: Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan AI126 – Chicago to Delhi: Diverting to Jeddah AI132 – London Heathrow to Bengaluru: Diverted to Sharjah AI2016 – London Heathrow to Delhi: Diverted to Vienna AI104 – Washington to Delhi: Diverted to Vienna AI190 – Toronto to Delhi: Diverted to Frankfurt
- AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai AI119 – Mumbai-New York – Returning to Mumbai AI103 – Delhi-Washington – Returning to Delhi AI106 – Newark-Delhi – Returning to Delhi AI189 – Delhi-Toronto – Returning to Delhi
Israel launched“Operation Rising Lion” on Friday, 13 June 2025, carrying out multiple waves of strikes against Iranian nuclear and military sites. The operation targeted military commanders and nuclear scientists.
This“preemptive” action, as described by Israel's Defence Minister, was aimed at destroying what Israel considers a threat from Iran's advancing nuclear program, reported The Hindu.
Legal Disclaimer:
