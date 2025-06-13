Iran Unleashes Fury On Israel, Launches Over 100 Drones At Tel Aviv In Retaliation

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iran has launched over 100 drones aimed at Israel, claims chief army spokesman Brig Gen Effie Deffrin. The Israeli defence systems have initiated efforts to counter these threats, he added.

“In the last few hours, Iran has launched more than 100 drones toward Israel, and all the defence systems are acting to intercept the threats," PTI quoted Deffrin.

The attack comes after Israel attacked several locations of Iran, targeting their key nuclear facilities, after the US President Donald Trump warned about a possible“massive conflict” in the region.

Jordan's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) announced the closure of airspace for all flights as a precautionary measure due to the military escalation in the region, according to Jordan News Agency. It further stated that CARC Chief Commissioner Haitham Misto said that the decision was taken in accordance with the international civil aviation standards and obligations relating to the safety of flights.