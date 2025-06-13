Iran's Key Losses In Israeli Strikes: Nuclear Sites, Missile Factories Hit Top Scientists, Commander, Civilians Dead

MENAFN - Live Mint) Escalating tensions between Israel and Iran took a dramatic turn on Friday, June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, targeting several key sites, including nuclear facilities, missile factories and military commanders.



Blasts were reported at the country's main uranium enrichment facility and in the nation's capital Tehran.

Besides killing head of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami, prominent nuclear scientists Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, the strikes caused widespread civilian fatality.

Local TV reports suggested that residential buildings in Tehran were hit, killing women and children, AFP reported.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the operation struck the "core of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme," including the Natanz atomic facility.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in a post on X stated ,"Dozens of IAF jets completed the first stage that included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran."

Israeli military spokesman said that over 100 targets were struck in Iran overnight. Israel not only set ablaze Revolutionary Guard's headquarters in Iran but also targeted Iran's ballistic missile arsenal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said,“We have delivered a successful opening strike,” after the airstrikes. Years of shadow war between Israel and Iran finally came to an end after the two attacked each other directly last year.

Iran launches counterattack

In a counterattack, Iran launched nearly 100 drones to target sites in Israel in the past one-hour, Reuters reported citing Israeli military's statement.

Israel army claimed that intelligence reports indicate Iran approaching 'point of no return' on its nuclear programme, AFP reported.

