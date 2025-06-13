Equinox Gold Falls After Slashing Gold Production Forecast Retail Optimistic Despite 'Temporary Setbacks'

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) stock fell nearly 6% on Thursday after the company lowered its gold production estimates for 2025.

The company expects to produce between 555,000 and 625,000 ounces of gold in 2025, down from an earlier estimate of 635,000-750,000 ounces.

Production at its largest mine, Greenstone, is expected to be significantly lower for the year. The revised forecast is 220,000 to 260,000 ounces, down from the earlier estimate of 300,000 to 350,000 ounces.

Production at its Mesquite mine is expected to be between 85,000 and 95,000 ounces, compared to the 90,000-105,000 ounces the company had initially forecast.

In 2025, 250,000 – 270,000 ounces of gold are expected from its mines in Brazil, up from the initial range of 245,000 and 295,000 ounces.

President & CEO Greg Smith said the ramp-up at the Greenstone mine has been slower than expected since commercial production began in Q4 2024.

“Mine productivity and equipment availability, particularly with the primary loading fleet, have fallen short of plan, impacting mining rates and delaying access to higher-grade ore zones. Further, year-to-date mined grades have been below expectations, in part due to higher-than-anticipated dilution,” Smith added.

One Stocktwits user believes serious operational changes are needed at the Greenstone mine.

However, general retail sentiment for the stock on Stocktwits turned 'bullish' amid 'extremely high' message volumes.

EQX sentiment and message volume as of June 12 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said that the company has suffered“temporary setbacks,” which will be fixed over the next few quarters.

Equinox Gold stock has gained over 30% year-to-date as of Thursday's close.

