Enefit Green Production Data May 2025

The volume of wind energy production in May was 122 GWh, which is 34% higher than a year ago.

Downregulations due to excessively low electricity prices had major impact on the production volume of wind farms leaving 26.5 GWh unproduced, of which more than a half, or 14.2 GWh on the Finnish market. The provision of system services in Estonia and Lithuania reduced the volume of production by -7.2 GWh. The impact of wind farms' availability on production was -5.7 GWh. The wind conditions in May affected the production of wind farms by about -12.7 GWh compared to expectations, of which -9.2 GWh came from Lithuanian wind farms, where weighted average wind speed reached only 5.6 m/s.

The volume of solar energy production reached 19.9 GWh in May, which was nearly 50% higher than last year, mainly due to the production from the new Sopi (May production 6.4 GWh) and two Latvian solar farms (2.6 GWh). Similarly to wind farms, the production volume of solar farms was significantly affected by downregulation caused by excessively low electricity prices, as a result of which 2.6 GWh was left unproduced in May. In Polish solar farms, grid-related production restrictions caused negative 0.5 GWh impact on the production. The impact of weather conditions on the production of solar energy was positive +0.3 GWh. Starting from May, we are the first solar energy producer on the Baltic market to offer system services with solar farm, which reduced monthly production volume by 0.2 GWh.

Electricity production of the Iru cogeneration plant reached 11.2 GWh (-6%) and the production of thermal energy was 36.1 GWh (-4.7%) in May.



