BOBA EMPIRE To Showcase Cross-Industry Beverage Innovation At FOOD TAIPEI 2025

Taiwan's only tea and powder manufacturer-recognized by all four major global food awards-unveils next-gen concepts under“Beyond Boba, Beyond Boundaries.”

TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BOBA EMPIRE , a leading Taiwanese beverage ingredient manufacturer, will participate in FOOD TAIPEI 2025 , held from June 25 to 28 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, Booth K0702. With the theme“Beyond Boba, Beyond Boundaries,” the company will present a portfolio of new cross-industry innovations that extend Taiwan's beloved bubble tea culture into broader food and beverage applications.With over 23 years of international market experience, BOBA EMPIRE is currently Taiwan's only manufacturer specializing in both premium tea and functional powders. The company provides OEM/ODM solutions to over 50 countries and is the only Taiwanese supplier to be recognized by all four of the world's major food awards:1. Great Taste Awards (UK)2. iTQi Superior Taste Awards (Belgium)3. Monde Selection (Belgium)4. A.A. Taste Awards (Netherlands)This global recognition affirms the company's position as a reliable and forward-thinking partner in the international beverage industry.At this year's show, BOBA EMPIRE will introduce several new product innovations designed for modern retail, café, and foodservice operators, including:1. EZ MIX: A 10-second DIY drink cup featuring syrup, nata de coco, and a straw-all in one for effortless consumption2. EZ Poptail: A cocktail-inspired ready-to-mix kit with popping boba, allowing consumers to enjoy textured cocktails without bartending skills3. RTD Fruit Tea Pouches: Durable aluminum pouch packaging that prevents breakage during transit, available with either nata de coco or popping boba4. Ready-to-Use Milk Base & Five Elements Oolong Series: Products that blend traditional tea craftsmanship with culinary innovation5. Mango Pomelo Sago Powder & Fusion Food Concepts: Sweet-meets-savory creations such as popping boba noodles and cross-over dessert bases“BOBA EMPIRE has long been committed to pushing the boundaries of what bubble tea can become,” said a company spokesperson.“Our goal is to provide high-efficiency, export-ready solutions that work across categories-from beverages to culinary applications. This year's launch lineup reflects our drive to innovate beyond borders.”In line with global demand for scalable and customizable beverage solutions, BOBA EMPIRE's products are built for logistics efficiency, cost savings, and creative flexibility, making them ideal for B2B buyers, wholesalers, and franchise operators.International buyers attending FOOD TAIPEI 2025 are encouraged to visit Booth K0702 to sample the latest products and explore customized solutions for their markets.About BOBA EMPIREBOBA EMPIRE is a division of Empire Eagle Food Co., Ltd., a Taiwan-based manufacturer with 23+ years of experience in exporting premium tea, functional powders, and beverage ingredients. The company specializes in OEM/ODM services and is known for its award-winning innovations, combining tea tradition with modern product development for the global F&B industry.

