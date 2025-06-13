Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Woman Misses Ill-Fated Air India Flight By 10 Minutes Due To Traffic
Ahmedabad: Ten minutes made the difference between life and death for Bhoomi Chauhan, a passenger who missed the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad with 242 people on board. Chauhan, who had returned to India for a vacation after two years, was scheduled to fly back to London on the same flight that later turned into a fireball mid-air. Her name was on the passenger list.
On the day of departure, she left for the airport but was delayed by heavy traffic in Ahmedabad. By the time she reached the terminal, the boarding gate had closed. Despite pleading with airport authorities, she was denied entry. At around 1:30 pm, Chauhan left the airport, unaware of the tragedy that would soon unfold.
"I still can't speak... my body is trembling," she told Asianet News. Visibly shaken, Chauhan said her mind felt blank and she was struggling to process what had happened. She narrowly escaped becoming one of the many victims of the disaster. Her missed flight, which initially felt like a setback, turned out to be a life-saving twist of fate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment