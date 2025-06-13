President Ramkalawan Sends A Message Of Condolence To The Prime Minister Of The Republic Of India, H.E. Mr Narendra Modi

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, has sent a message of condolence to H.E. Mr Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India following the crash of the Air India flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad shortly after it took off.

In his message, President Ramkalawan, stated:

“It is with great sadness that I learnt of the crash of Air India Airlines flight 171, which tragically occurred after take-off in Ahmedabad, India, on 12th June 2025, leading to the loss of lives of many of the passengers on board.

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles and on my own behalf, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of India, and the families of the victims.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of India, the grieving families who have lost loved ones, and all those affected by this tragedy.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Republic of Seychelles.