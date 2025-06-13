Eritrea: Vocational Training For Students Of Hamelmalo College Of Agriculture
A three-month vocational training program has been provided to 315 students, including 174 female students, of the Hamelmalo College of Agriculture. The training aimed to enhance the students' vocational skills alongside their regular academic education.
The theoretical and practical training covered sign language, Arabic language, video camera operation and editing, electrical maintenance, graphic design, computer technology, and satellite dish installation.
Mr. Abel Yohannes, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch at the college, stated that enhancing the vocational capacity of students alongside their academic education is one of the Union's significant objectives. He called on the trainees to apply the training they received in practical settings.
Prof. Woldeamlak Araya, Dean of the College, said that providing vocational training to the youth alongside academic activities will make a significant contribution in identifying and developing their talents.
The trainees, for their part, expressed readiness to apply the training they received in the development of their communities and called for the continuation of the program.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
