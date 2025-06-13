Eye Surgery In Southern Red Sea Region

Eye surgery was successfully conducted on over 200 patients at Assab Hospital in the Southern Red Sea Region from 4 to 10 June. The program was conducted in collaboration between the Ministry of Health's regional branch and Birhan Aini Hospital in Asmara.

Dr. Eyob Beyene, an eye surgery expert and program coordinator, stated that this initiative was a continuation of similar surgeries previously held in the Northern Red Sea Region. He added that surgery performed on 10 children was particularly successful and unique.

Nurse Gebre Hailemicael, head of eye treatment at Assab Hospital, explained that a survey had been conducted on 3,000 citizens across four sub-zones and 52 villages prior to the surgeries. He highlighted that the program was successfully implemented and noted that other patients received medicines and eyeglasses.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the opportunity provided.

