Eritrea: Meeting Aimed At Strengthening Organizational Capacity

A meeting aimed at strengthening the organizational capacity and unity of nationals residing in the Republic of South Sudan was conducted on 6 June in Juba. The meeting was attended by heads of the Eritrean community, the National Union of Eritrean Women, YPFDJ, and owners of water tankers.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrea's Ambassador to South Sudan, emphasized the significance of maintaining strong and healthy relations among national organizations for the effective implementation of outlined programs.

In related news, Ambassador Yohannes Teklemicael conducted a seminar for Eritrean nationals in Wau and its environs on 10 June. The objective of the seminar was to enhance nationals' understanding of the current situation, national identity, and the importance of building a sovereign nation.

The participants called for similar seminars to be organized regularly and expressed readiness to play their due role in national affairs.

