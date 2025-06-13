Avextra Cannabis Extract Can Potentially Reduce Symptom Burden For Late Palliative Patients

Bensheim, Germany – 13th June 2025 – According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 56.8 million palliative care patients worldwide suffer from significant symptom burden every year. In palliative care - particularly for oncology patients - effective symptom management is essential to maintaining dignity, comfort, and quality of life in the final stages of illness. Despite advances in conventional therapies, many patients continue to suffer from uncontrolled pain, anxiety, and other distressing symptoms. The CORAL study offers promising evidence that cannabinoid-based medicines may play a critical role in addressing this unmet need.

The CORAL study ( C annabin O id-The R apie in der P AL liativmedizin or Cannabinoid Therapy in Palliative Care) is a non-interventional, parallel group study designed to examine the reduction of symptom burden in patients receiving end-of-life care. Led by Prof. Dr. med. Sven Gottschling from Universitätsklinikum des Saarlandes in Homburg, 150 patients in advanced palliative stages were enrolled in the study, with over 80% being oncology patients. 100 of them were additionally treated with the cannabis extract Avextra 10:10 (THC/CBD), the other 50 with a non-cannabinoid treatment.

Key Findings from the CORAL Study



Significant Symptom Reduction: Patients treated with Avextra's extract showed statistically and clinically significant improvement in MIDOS scores (a palliative symptom assessment tool), while the control group's symptoms worsened. 68% of patients treated with Avextra showed clinically relevant improvement (≥20%).

Mental Health Improvements: Stress, anxiety, and depression levels (measured by DASS-21) improved in the Avextra group, but worsened in the control group. All were statistically and clinically superior to the control group ; 50% were stress responders, and over 20% improved in all three DASS categories.

Quality of Life Gains: Patients reported better outcomes across multiple domains in the EORTC QLQ-C15-PAL questionnaire, a quality-of-life tool validated for palliative care. Nearly 25% of patients in the Avextra group showed clinically relevant quality of life improvement.

Lower Co-medication Burden: Avextra-treated patients require significantly less use of sedatives, sleep aids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants. High Tolerability: The extract was well tolerated, with fewer than 15% of patients reporting any adverse reactions and only three dropouts due to side effects.

Principal investigator Prof. Dr. Sven Gottschling, Head Physician of the Center for All-Age Palliative Medicine and Paediatric Pain Therapy at the UKS in Homburg, presents the study results during the 6th Medicinal Cannabis Congress in Berlin. He stated: "The CORAL study is another significant contribution to improving the treatment of those with serious, terminal diseases. We would like to thank our study partner Avextra: Together, we are committed to improving symptom burden reduction of those affected and further optimizing palliative care treatment options for patients and caregivers."

Enhanced quality of life towards the end of life

There is a significant need for interdisciplinary studies, particularly in palliative care. This was highlighted in February by representatives of the Leopoldina (German National Academy of Sciences) and other scientific experts in Berlin. "Avextra's goal is to further improve symptom relief for palliative care patients. We are happy that our products appear to be helping to achieve that, and this motivates us to develop even better, innovative dosage forms for this patient group," said Dr. Bernhard Babel, CEO of Avextra.

About Avextra AG

Avextra is one of Europe's leading vertically integrated medical cannabis operators focused on the development and production of regulator-approved medicines. Founded in 2019 and based in Germany, the company works in close collaboration with doctors, pharmacists and researchers to develop and produce innovative Cannabis-based Medicines. Avextra controls the entire value chain – from cultivation to EU-GMP certified extraction and manufacturing in Germany. Avextra ́s products are distributed in federally regulated cannabis access programmes across Europe.

Going forward, Avextra will keep conducting studies focusing on the clinical outcomes of cannabis-based medicines on patients' overall reduction of symptom burden. Clinical trials represent a key element of the German biotech company's strategic focus towards getting a registered medicine.

Learn more at avextra.com and stay up to date at LinkedIn:

Avextra Media Enquiries:

For media enquiries or to set up an interview please contact:

Email: ...

Phone: +49 30 408174037

Attachment

Prof. Dr. med. Sven Gottschling, Principal Investigator for the CORAL study.