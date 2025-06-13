Torrent Pharma Shows Bullish Reversal: SEBI RA Sameer Pande Flags Support At ₹3,170₹3,200

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is in a sideways to bullish phase across multiple timeframes, with bullish reversal signs emerging on the daily chart, according to SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande.

At the time of writing, shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals were down 1.4%, trading at ₹3,213.4.

On the daily timeframe, Pande noted a bullish reversal supported by extraordinary volumes and RSI near 58.

He placed immediate resistance around ₹3,300 and strong support between ₹3,200 and ₹3,170.

He added that the stop-loss level should be set at ₹3,080 on a closing basis.

On the weekly timeframe, Pande said the stock is in a sideways to bullish phase, with RSI around 53 and trading near VWAP.

On the monthly timeframe, he said that the stock is trading above the supertrend level with RSI around 64.

He identified immediate resistance near ₹3,580 and support between ₹3,000 and ₹2,900.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'normal' message volume.

The stock has declined 4.7% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.