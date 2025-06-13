Smiling In Their Last Moments: Doctor Couple, Their 3 Kids Took Smiling Selfie Moments Before Air India Crash

MENAFN - Live Mint) Just hours before the Air India plane crash, a smiling selfie showed Dr. Pratik Joshi, his wife Dr. Komi Vyas, and their three young children on Air India flight AI-171, ready to start a new life in London.

Minutes later, the plane crashed into a residential area in Ahmedabad, killing all five family members.

Pradyut and Nakul were twins. Kaumi Vyas, who worked at a private hospital, shared a picture on social media of the family as they sat on the plane – the couple smiling and the three children in the frame behind sitting in another row, facing the camera, ANI reported.

A London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed into a medical college complex and erupted into flames shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, killing 241 of the 242 people on board in one of the country's worst air disasters.

Dr. Pratik Joshi had been living in London for six years, building a career and planning a future for his family. His wife, Dr. Komi Vyas, a respected physician at Pacific Hospital in Udaipur, resigned just two days before the trip to finally reunite the family abroad, according to reports.

Their children-five-year-old twin boys Nakul and Pradyut, and eight-year-old daughter Miraya-were excited to begin a new life in London.

Neighbours and friends remember the couple not just for their achievements, but for their kindness and progressive values.“The whole town is in shock,” a close family friend told News18.“They were a warm, aspirational couple who wanted the best for their kids.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), a federal agency responsible for investigating civil aviation accidents, is preparing to send a team to India to assist with the probe into the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash.

Tata Group-owned Air India has set up a dedicated passenger helpline: 1800 5691 444 for callers in India, and +91 8062779200 for those calling from abroad. The Tata Group has also announced a compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of each person who lost their life in the crash, ANI reported.

