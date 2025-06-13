Over 100,000 Afghans Reside In France, French Immigration Official Confirms

Didier Leschi, Director General of the French Office for Immigration and Integration (OFII), has confirmed that over 100,000 Afghan nationals currently reside in France, making them one of the largest immigrant communities in the country.

In an interview with InfoMigrants on June 12, Leschi noted that Afghans have consistently ranked among the top ten nationalities holding long-term residency in France over the past decade. Their presence has grown steadily, particularly after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021.

According to Leschi, Afghan refugees in France benefit from a relatively protective asylum system. He explained that while most Afghan asylum seekers are low-educated young men, a significant proportion of Afghan women arriving in France possess higher education, indicating a diverse demographic profile within the community.

He further added that in 2014, only 472 asylum applications were submitted by Afghans, but this number surged to over 17,500 in 2023, illustrating a dramatic rise in migration in the wake of Afghanistan's political and humanitarian crisis.

The increase in applications is closely linked to the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, which triggered widespread insecurity, human rights violations, and economic collapse-factors that have driven tens of thousands of Afghans to seek refuge in Europe, particularly in countries like France and Germany.

While France offers a structured asylum and integration framework, the sharp rise in Afghan migration presents logistical and social integration challenges, especially for low-skilled individuals. Meanwhile, Afghan women, many of whom arrive with academic and professional qualifications, may face fewer obstacles in adapting.

As France continues to manage this demographic shift, the government is expected to balance humanitarian obligations with integration policies, ensuring safety and opportunity for Afghans, while maintaining social cohesion.

