HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Launches New Patrol Vessel For Philippine Navy

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries announced Thursday that it has held the launch ceremony for the first of six offshore patrol vessels ordered by the Philippine Navy, marking a significant step in Manila's ongoing naval modernization efforts, Azernews reports.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday at the company's headquarters in the southeastern port city of Ulsan, for the 2,400-ton vessel Rajah Sulayman, named after a 16th-century Filipino war hero.

The new patrol vessel is 94 meters (308 feet) long and 14 meters (46 feet) wide. It is capable of cruising at a speed of 15 knots and has a maximum range of 5,500 nautical miles, making it well-suited for long-duration missions in the vast waters of the Philippines.

After completing rigorous trials, the Rajah Sulayman is scheduled to be delivered to the Philippine Navy by March 2026. The remaining five ships are set to be delivered sequentially through 2028, reinforcing the Philippines' expanding naval capabilities.

This deal is part of a broader defense partnership between South Korea and the Philippines. Since 2016, the Philippine government has awarded HD Hyundai Heavy contracts for a total of 10 naval vessels, including two frigates, underscoring the strengthening of defense ties between the two nations.

The event was attended by Philippine Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., Philippine Ambassador to Korea Maria Theresa Dizon-De Vega, and other key dignitaries.

"With strong mutual trust, we will actively support the Philippine military's modernization program as a core partner in Korea's international maritime defense cooperation," said Joo Won-ho, head of HD Hyundai Heavy's special vessel division.

This partnership comes at a time of heightened maritime security concerns in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly with increasing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The Philippines, strategically located in this area, is keen to modernize its military to enhance its defense capabilities. The delivery of these new vessels will not only strengthen the Philippine Navy's patrol and surveillance capabilities but also further deepen the military cooperation between South Korea and the Philippines, which is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring maritime stability in the region.