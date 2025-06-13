Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. Partners With B2i Digital As A Featured Company To Expand Investor Awareness

Through this partnership, B2i Digital will help expand Heidmar's investor engagement, highlighting its four-decade track record in maritime excellence, innovative digital platform, and strategic positioning in the global shipping industry.

With over 40 years of proven experience, a fleet of 51 vessels under management, and their innovative eFleetWatch platform, Heidmar demonstrates the kind of operational excellence and technological innovation that creates lasting value.

B2i Digital to Highlight Heidmar's 40+ Years of Maritime Excellence and Global Tanker Pool Management Platform

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMR)

- David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digitial, Inc YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK, NY / JUNE 12, 2025 / B2i Digital is pleased to announce that Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMR) , a global leader in tanker pool and commercial management services, has been named a B2i Digital Featured Company . Through this partnership, B2i Digital will help expand Heidmar's investor engagement, highlighting its four-decade track record in maritime excellence, innovative digital platform, and strategic positioning in the global shipping industry."Heidmar represents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the maritime transportation sector," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "With over 40 years of proven experience, a fleet of 51 vessels under management, and their innovative eFleetWatch platform, Heidmar demonstrates the kind of operational excellence and technological innovation that creates lasting value. We look forward to showcasing this established maritime leader to a broader investor audience.""Our partnership with B2i Digital reflects our commitment to building stronger relationships with the investment community as we continue to expand our platform," said Pankaj Khanna, CEO of Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. "Having recently completed our public listing and celebrated our 40th anniversary, we are focused on leveraging our decades of experience and industry relationships to deliver value for shareholders while serving our clients with the highest standards of safety and transparency."Heidmar operates one of the maritime industry's most comprehensive commercial management platforms, with a managed fleet spanning VLCCs, Suezmax, Aframax/LR2, and MR class vessels. The company serves the global crude oil and refined petroleum product markets through strategically located offices in Athens, London, Singapore, Chennai, Hong Kong, and Dubai, with planned expansion into Houston. Heidmar's proprietary eFleetWatch digital platform provides real-time vessel tracking and management capabilities, offering both internal teams and external stakeholders transparent access to operational data.Under CEO Pankaj Khanna's leadership since 2019, Heidmar has experienced substantial growth, expanding from seven vessels to 51 vessels under management and 4 tankers under technical management. The company recently completed a successful business combination with MGO Global, leading to its February 2025 listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "HMR."About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with leading investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its signature programs: Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert. Utilizing advanced digital marketing strategies, a network of 1.3 million investors, and highly targeted introductions, B2i Digital helps connect key stakeholders across the financial markets. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, who previously served as both an Investment Banker at Maxim Group and its Chief Marketing Officer.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Office...About Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp.Celebrating over 40 years of maritime excellence, Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMR) is a global provider of marine transportation services with five core business lines: management services for pools of vessels that share operational costs and revenues; commercial management of individual vessels; sale and purchase advisory for vessel transactions; technical management of tankers; and vessel chartering through charter-in and charter-out arrangements. As of this date, Heidmar commercially manages 39 vessels and technically manages 4 tanker vessels. Headquartered in Athens, Greece, with operations spanning London, Singapore, Chennai, Hong Kong, and Dubai, Heidmar provides comprehensive commercial management solutions for crude oil and refined petroleum product tankers. The company manages a diverse fleet of 60+ vessels, including VLCCs, Suezmax, Aframax/LR2, and MR tankers, serving leading oil companies, traders, and shipowners worldwide. Heidmar's commitment to safety, performance, relationships, and transparency is supported by its proprietary eFleetWatch digital platform, which delivers real-time vessel tracking and operational data to stakeholders. For more information, please visit .Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. Investor Contact Information:Nicolas BornozisCapital Link, Inc.230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540New York, NY 10169...

David Shapiro

B2i Digital, Inc.

+1 212-579-4844

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.