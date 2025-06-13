Haile Kitchen & Bath LLC Delivers Stunning Master Bathroom For Gainesville Homeowner

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 11, 2025 3:58 pm - A delighted homeowner has praised Haile Kitchen & Bath LLC's professionalism and quality of work on a new master bathroom with additions. They shared their experience working with Gainesville's premier kitchen and bathroom remodeler.

Gainesville, FL-Haile Kitchen & Bath LLC is making waves in the Gainesville community with a recently completed master bathroom with additions that have elevated the home's comfort and style and exceeded the homeowner's expectations.

Homeowner Laurie Spencer had long envisioned a private, spa-like retreat in their home that would unwind after long days and provide a sense of luxury without leaving the property. What started as a practical need for more space quickly became a transformative project thanks to the expertise and dedication of Haile Kitchen & Bath LLC.

"Outstanding professionals! I have personally worked in the construction industry for over 30 years and have experienced all sorts of contractors, but the team at HKB are by far the most professional and quality conscious I have ever come across," Laurie Spencer said. "From our first to our last meeting, the communication has exceeded all our expectations. Every detail is discussed, reviewed, and executed to the highest degree of professionalism."

The project focused on an entirely new master bathroom with an addition adjacent to the existing bedroom suite. Haile Kitchen & Bath LLC managed every phase, from initial design consultations and permits to plumbing, tiling, and final finishes. The result is a contemporary, elegant space with a soaking tub, frameless glass walk-in shower, double vanity with quartz countertops, custom lighting, and tile flooring.

"At one point, our project manager rejected two countertops because he didn't like the seam before I even saw it. If he didn't like it, he sent it back out to be corrected - trust me, no other contractor would do that. The quality is top-notch, and you truly get what you pay for," Spencer said.

Spencer also praised Haile Kitchen & Bath LLC's work process, noting that someone was always working on the remodeling project. They also shared advice for other homeowners planning on their projects.

"When you consider doing work in your home, you should look for professionals who will stand behind their work, someone who will come back if there is an issue, and someone who will listen to your ideas and work with you to execute them," Spencer said.

Haile Kitchen & Bath LLC continues to serve homeowners across Gainesville with high-quality remodeling services that turn ideas into reality. For more information, please visit or call (352) 745-3456.

###



About Haile Kitchen & Bath LLC

Founded in Gainesville, Florida, Haile Kitchen & Bath LLC is a premier home remodeling company renowned for its exceptional services and innovative designs. Committed to excellence, the company provides a comprehensive range of services, including kitchen and bathroom remodeling, custom cabinetry, and innovative flooring solutions. Their skilled designers are dedicated to transforming homes and enhancing living spaces with quality craftsmanship and personalized service.