Government Says Jordan Has Not, Will Not Allow Violation Of Its Airspace, Will Not Be Battleground For Conflict

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)



Amman, June 13 (Petra)-- Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani stressed that Jordan has not and will not allow any violation of its airspace, reaffirming that the Kingdom will not be a battleground for any conflict.

The minister said in a statement that Jordan's national security is a red line, and that the Kingdom will not allow any attempt to threaten its security and the safety of its citizens.

Momani urged the international community to exercise pressure in order to restore calm and prevent further escalation in the region.

The minister warned against circulating any misleading videos or misinformation, stressing the importance of obtaining information from official sources